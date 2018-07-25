× Anna & Rich take over the Roe Conn Show (7/25/18): Roeper Reviews “Mission Impossible,” Lester Holt on the Cohen Tapes, and more…

Anna Davlantes & Richard Roeper takeover the Roe Conn Show for Wednesday, July 25th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Joe Donlon looks at the unveiling of Chicago’s newest street -“Ida B. Wells Parkway,” Tom Skilling counts the number of 90 degree days left this year, NBC’s Lester Holt has the latest on Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s testimony before Congress, Blackhawk Nick Schmaltz is excited to see his teammates again, the Director of Public Observing for Adler Planetarium -Michelle Nichols explains the importance of finding a lake of water on Mars, the Top Five@5 is one of the best, Richard Roeper reviews “Mission: Impossible-Fallout,” and Mark Williams from Aberlour Scotch plays “News or Ruse.”