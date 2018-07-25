× Alan Dershowitz on impeaching Trump, a new Chicago law school, the president of the Federal Bar Association and a new legal app

Author, Harvard Professor Emeritus and legendary legal scholar Alan Dershowitz returns to the show to discuss the latest in the Mueller probe and his new book, “The Case Against Impeaching Trump”

John Marshall Law School Board of Trustees President Paula Hudson Holderman discusses her school’s merger with the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Maria Vathis talks about her role as incoming President of the Federal Bar Association.

Lauren Glennon discusses LawCo, a new app to help attorneys market their practices.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich discuss breaking legal news involving liability for the duck boat tragedy, Kim Kardashian, Offset and Color Me Badd.