× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/24/18: The First Business To One Trillion, Row House Comes to Chicago, & Rebuilding The Red Line

Big market companies like Alphabet, Apple, and Amazon are out to play as they report earnings this week and Jon Najarian explained to Steve Bertrand that they’re all contenders to be the first company to reach a trillion dollars. Ramon Castillon shared the latest addition to the fitness franchise world with Row House expanding to Chicago, Steve Levine is concerned about the world reaching peak population, and Matt Moss is working to finish up renovating the CTA Red Line with construction company F.H. Paschen.