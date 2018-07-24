Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, speaks with reporters following a day of questions from the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Washington Post National Correspondent Philip Bump: The many ways Trump misrepresented the Mueller investigation on Twitter
President Trump tweeted Monday comments made by “Fox & Friends” anchors involving the FBI efforts to obtain a FISA warrant on Carter Page, a former adviser of President Trump. Washington Post National Correspondent Philip Bump tells John why President Trump’s statements on the warrant misrepresents the Mueller investigation.