× The Truth Behind Learning a Second Language Later On In Life

English as a second language can be a huge benefit in the business world, but it’s more than just knowing the words and getting your message across. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) discussed the potential issue that could come with not fully understanding a language and the culture behind it with Guillaume Thierry (Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at Bangor University). Guillaume also explained how learning a language later on in life is simply a myth and its all about dedication.