The Opening Bell 7/24/18: Are Open Office Spaces Hindering Collaboration?
The answer isn’t as straight forward as you think…Steve Grzanich sat down with Ethan Bernstein (Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior at Harvard School of Business) to talk about the intention of open office spaces and how they were designed to boost face-to-face collaboration, but employees my not be ready for the new layout. Guillaume Thierry (Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at Bangor University) then explained how unless English is your primary language, it could be hurting your business.