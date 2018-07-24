× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.24.18: The death of James Jordan, President Trump’s latest on the Mueller investigation and television

Chicago Tribune Bears and Feature Writer Dan Wiederer walks John through some of the most significant questions that linger, following the unsolved death of Michael Jordan’s father, 25 years ago Sunday. Then, Washington Post National Correspondent Philip Bump tells John why President Trump’s statements on the warrant misrepresents the Mueller investigation. John and Violeta discuss “Billions” and the gang joins them in discussing other television shows that they considered quitting, or did quit. Finally, John shares with you clips from two different news shows in the last week with guest booking mishaps.