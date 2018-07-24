× The Happiest Man Alive? Josh Balk, VP of Farming Practices at The Humane Society of the U.S.

Josh Balk, V.P. of Farming Practices at The Humane Society of the United States, is perhaps the happiest man alive. His outlook for animals is bright! Josh and I discuss how to feel empowered on a daily basis, how people show up for animals and which political party cares more about animals, and why some upcoming major legal hurdles could really change the game for animals and people. Listen in and watch!

YouTube @ Elysabeth Alfano.