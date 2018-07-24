× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Google Chrome HTTPS is here to stay

It’s Tuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget tells us all about the new Ghostbusters augmented reality game. She also explains why Google Chrome is telling you your favorite sites aren’t secure.

