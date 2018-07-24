Steve Stone looks back at Mark Buehrle’s perfect game

Posted 11:46 AM, July 24, 2018, by , Updated at 11:45AM, July 24, 2018

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mark Buehrle speaks as he is honored for his perfect game last month, before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2009, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

White Sox guru Steve Stone joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, & Kevin Powell to talk baseball and remember Mark Buehrle’s perfect game.

