Super Joe just got back from a family wedding in Cleveland and it started the text question about our listener’s most awkward wedding moments. Orion Samuelson followed up with a 2nd episode of Corn Porn. John McDonough is excited for the 2018-19 season. The MVPP donated her kidney because of a post she saw on Facebook.