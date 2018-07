× Rev. Gregory Livingston: “We want to see Rahm gone.”

Rev. Gregory Livingston joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the upcoming plan to shut down Lake Shore Drive on August 2nd. He points out that they can’t reduce the violence until they reduce the corruption. He is disjointed in Eddie Johnson and Rahm Emanuel. He’s tired of being politically correct and he isn’t supporting any mayoral candidate but he wants the current mayor to be better while he’s in office.