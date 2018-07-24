× Legal Expert Rich Lenkov on the Branson duck boat tragedy and Michael Cohen’s secret Trump tape

Rich Lenkov, resident legal expert and co-host of the WGN Radio podcast, ‘Legal Face Off,’ joins Bill and Wendy in the studio. They talk about the possible lawsuits that may follow the deadly Duck Boat incident in Branson. Also, Rich explains why Trump’s lawyers allowed the government to get a hold of the Michael Cohen tapes.

