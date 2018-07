× John McDonough is optimistic about the 2018-19 Blackhawks season: “Making the playoffs is the priority.”

John McDonough joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the Blackhawks Convention this weekend. John says he feels good about the upcoming season and explains how the salary cap is the great equalizer. Listen to this lineup: Kane, Toews, Craford, Keith, Chelios and Coach Q! You can get last minute passes HERE.