× Coffee From Colorado, Hot Technology from Steve Van Dinter, and Worst Firsts | Full Show (July 24th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! We welcome the team from Good Trip Coffee (Angela and Andrew Oehlerking). The married couple have brought their tasty cold brew coffee all the way from Colorado and are now selling it online and in Chicago. Then, we take a look at the hottest technology with our resident tech guys, Andy Choi and Steve Van Dinter. All this and more!



Listen to the full podcast right here:

