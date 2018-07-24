× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Jayne S.

Jayne S. is our awesome Kid of the week. She’s an exciting 12 year old girl who Braves the Shave every March for the past three years and she is gearing up for year four. Jayne Sullivan’s objection is complicated. She wants to do whatever she “can to help take childhood back from cancer.” and her monetary goals are lofty. This year her goal is $7000.00 to be raised for the St. Baldrick’s event on March 10,2018. Jayne challenges herself every year setting high monetary goals and she has been an amazing inspiration and success raising OVER $20,000 for St. Baldrick’s since 2015. In 2017, Jayne set her goal at $10,000. Her mother stated “Jayne, if you can raise $10,000 I will shave my head” and sure enough on the morning of the St. Baldrick’s event at St. Cajetan’s Jayne achieved her goal and her mother kept her promise! Jayne works for her donations. This year she is making Glitter Jars for Baldrick’s. Last year she made Stress Balls for Baldrick’s. She is excellent in her marketing skills and has the mindset of a young entrepreneur selling her products for $5.00 donations. We admire Jayne for her selfless attitude, her goal oriented mindset that is far beyond that of a normal 12 year old girl, and her sweet smile. We hope you see the value of Jayne Sullivan and add her to the wall of fame for Cochran’s Kid of the Week. You can visit her donation page HERE.