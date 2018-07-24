× City Club of Chicago: Betrayed – How the Tribune broke the sexual abuse scandal at CPS

July 24, 2018

Betrayed: How the Tribune broke the sexual abuse scandal at CPS – moderated by George Papajohn – Gary Marx, David Jackson, Jennifer Smith Richards, Juan Perez, Jr.

Gary Marx

Gary Marx is an investigative reporter for the Tribune. He came to the paper in 1989 and worked for nearly a decade in Latin America, including in Havana from 2002 to 2007. He was eventually expelled from Cuba for his reporting on human rights and other issues. Before the Tribune, Marx worked as a reporter, editorial writer and foreign correspondent for the Orlando Sentinel. He began his journalism career in West Africa, working for the Christian Science Monitor.

David Jackson

David Jackson has been a Chicago Tribune investigative reporter since 1991, except for a year at The Washington Post, where he shared the 1999 Pulitzer Prize for public service for articles about citizens shot by police. At the Tribune he was a Pulitzer finalist 4 times: for exposing violence in residential treatment facilities for youth; for interviewing dangerous fugitives who live in foreign countries; for the series “How Troubled Kids Became Big Business”; and for a probe of the Nation of Islam.

Jennifer Smith Richards

Jennifer Smith Richards is a data reporter at the Chicago Tribune. Smith Richards previously covered schools and education for more than a decade at newspapers in Huntington, W.Va.; Utica, N.Y.; Savannah, Ga.; and Columbus, Ohio. Her work has touched on everything from Chicago police accountability to toxic lead to school choice and accountability.

Juan Perez Jr.

Juan Perez Jr. is a Metro reporter for the Chicago Tribune — and is a proud graduate of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Before joining the Tribune, he covered city issues for the Omaha World-Herald newspaper. Juan can often be spotted making disgruntled faces before, during and after area sporting events.

George Papajohn

George Papajohn is associate managing editor for investigations at the Chicago Tribune. While at the Tribune, Papajohn has directed numerous award-winning projects, including “Hidden Hazards,” which uncovered dangerous children’s products and won a 2008 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting. Papajohn has overseen eight other projects that were Pulitzer finalists — in the investigative, local, national and public service categories.