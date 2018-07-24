Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan serves his father, James, a slice of birthday cake as his mother, Doloris, watches during a party in honor of Jordan's 26th birthday in Chicago, Ill., Friday, Feb. 17, 1989. The cake is in the shape of an Air Jordan sports shoe. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)
Chicago Tribune Bears and Feature Writer Dan Wiederer on the death of James Jordan: “The backdrop of this case…adds another element of head-scratch”
Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan serves his father, James, a slice of birthday cake as his mother, Doloris, watches during a party in honor of Jordan's 26th birthday in Chicago, Ill., Friday, Feb. 17, 1989. The cake is in the shape of an Air Jordan sports shoe. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)
Chicago Tribune Bears and Feature Writer Dan Wiederer wrote the cover story on James Jordan’s death over the weekend. He walks John through some of the most significant questions that linger, following the unsolved death of Michael Jordan’s father, 25 years ago Sunday.