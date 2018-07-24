× Blind Melon “Blind Melon” VS. 2 Guys 1 Album

Each week, “Music Insiders” Michael Heidemann & Paul Farahvar review, dissect and discuss a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe today!

On Episode #17 of 2 Guys 1 Album, hosts Mike Heidemann and Paul Farahvar dive into the 90’s folk-pop-mega smash that took MTV by storm! Listen in as Mike ans Paul take on the bluesy-pop masterpiece by Blind Melon with their debut album, “Blind Melon”. [Some Mature Language]

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here And Comment Below!

Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with 2 Guys 1 Album?

2guys1album@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann and Paul Farahvar