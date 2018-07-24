× Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.24.18: We love you Val

Today was quite the day. Bill and Wendy pay their respects to a close friend of the show, Val Camilletti, of Val’s Halla Records store. They also talk about Stormy Daniels’ husband, Glendon Crain. Crain has filed for divorce from Daniels in Texas, accusing her of infidelity. Shocking. The show continues with some tech news with CNET’s Senior Editor Bridget Carey and Rich Lenkov, resident legal and co-host of the WGN Radio podcast, Legal Face Off, joins the show to talk about the Branson duck boat accident and why Trump’s lawyers allowed the government to get ahold of the bombshell Michael Cohen tapes.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.