Wintrust Business Lunch 7/23/18: U of I's Accelerator, Wealthy Countries with Religion, & Drugs on Venmo

Restaurants are ready for an industry disruption so Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis shared with Steve Bertrand technology behind the augmented reality company for restuarants in U of I’s startup accelerator. Elisabeth Buchwald wondered if secularism is a result of getting richer, or if giving up religion helps one gets richer, and Randi Shaffer learned that people are buying drugs on Venmo and they are getting in trouble because of it.