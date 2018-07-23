× WGN Radio Theatre #303: The Cisco Kid & Let’s George Do It

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on July 22, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Cisco Kid: Sheriff’s 44’s.” Starring: Jack Mather & Mel Blanc; (08-28-58). Next we have: For our final episode of the night we have: “Let George Do It: Angel’s Grotto.” Starring: Bob Bailey; (11-13-50).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre