× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 10 | Podcasts for kids: Screen-free summertime entertainment

Looking for completely screen-free fun for you and your family during road trips? Look no further. Podcasts are a popular way to pass the time in the car while engaging and connecting the family. Join Anne Johnsos and Tracy Weiner as they share their favorite road trip memories growing up and talk to Frannie Ucciferri from Common Sense Media to review all the podcast options for every age group in your family.

