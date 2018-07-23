Top Five@5 (7/23/18): Ryan Lochte is in trouble again, R. Kelly is back in the news, and more…

Swimmer, Ryan Lochte of the United States poses for a photo with his gold medal on the Today show set on Copacabana Beach on August 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, July 23rd, 2018:

Sarah Huckabee-Sanders defends President Trump’s proposal about taking away security clearances for former intelligence chiefs -specifically those who have criticised him, Ryan Lochte gets suspended over an Instagram post, R. Kelly has choice words for his critics in a very long new single, Walking Dead fans get some bad news, and Georgia State Representative Jason Spencer gets duped by Sacha Baron Cohen.

