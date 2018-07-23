Top Five@5 (7/23/18): Ryan Lochte is in trouble again, R. Kelly is back in the news, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Monday, July 23rd, 2018:
Sarah Huckabee-Sanders defends President Trump’s proposal about taking away security clearances for former intelligence chiefs -specifically those who have criticised him, Ryan Lochte gets suspended over an Instagram post, R. Kelly has choice words for his critics in a very long new single, Walking Dead fans get some bad news, and Georgia State Representative Jason Spencer gets duped by Sacha Baron Cohen.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!