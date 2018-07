× The Steve Cochran Full Show 07.23.18

It’s Monday on The Steve Cochran Show! We get things started with the Top 6 at 6, and Steve is joined by Doctor Kevin Most to discuss insurance and subscription based insurance. With Blackhawks convention around the corner, Steve and the morning crew chat with former Blackhawk Brian Campbell about the upcoming event, then later Steve is joined in studio with Northwestern Wildcats Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald to discuss the upcoming season and more.