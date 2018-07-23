The Opening Bell 7/23/18: A Different Approach to Combating College Binge Drinking
Colleges have long been stigmatized by environments associated with binge drinking, and there has been a long standing effort to push back against it. Steve Grzanich discussed the new method of behavioral change from Dr. Manoj Sharma (Professor of Behavioral Health at Jackson State University and lead researcher on the American Osteopathic Association Study) by a new model to reduce the binge drinking problem. Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Chief Executive Magazine and Brandchannel) then provided the background behind McDonald’s and Starbucks partnering up to help change the plastic cup & straw waste conversation.