× ‘The King’ director Eugene Jarecki: “President Trump is, it’s safe to say, the embodiment of every single thing that destroyed Elvis Presley”

Award-winning filmmaker Eugene Jarecki joins Justin to discuss his new documentary film, “The King.” Eugene talks about what he knew about Elvis Presley before embarking on this project, what he discovered about Elvis while working on the film, how Elvis’ life is a mirror of our society, the amount of empathy he has for Elvis and the contributions he received from Ethan Hawke, Emmylou Harris, John Hiatt, Chuck D, Mike Myers and others and. The film is playing at the Music Box Theatre and you can get tickets here.

