The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.23.18: Cubs ball, Post-Janus v. AFSCME, R. Kelly v. Jim DeRogatis, Trump’s tweet

John addresses the story the entire nation is buzzing about, which is the Cubs baseball that was thought to be stolen from a young boy. Listeners and John chime in on that. Then, Janus v. AFSCME Supreme Court case Mark Janus joins John to share why he quit his union job to start working with the Illinois Policy Institute, a fund contributor of his case. Then, renowned music critic and Sound Opinions co-host Jim DeRogatis addresses a line in the new R. Kelly song, which claims that DeRogatis gained his success by reporting on R. Kelly. Finally, Cecile Shea, nonresident senior fellow on global security and diplomacy at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, tells John what President Trump’s latest tweet threatening Iran will do to U.S. and Iran relations.