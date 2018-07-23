× The Chicago Way w/John Kass(7/23/18): Paul Vallas Ready to Fix Rahm’s Failures

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (7/23/18): This week John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by the former head of Chicago Public Schools Paul Vallas to talk about why he’s not buying Rahm Emanuel’s softer-side & to explain how he plans to fix Chicago’s problems that are being overlooked by Rahm -including the development of the south/west sides & the Chicago Police Department’s anemic detective ranks. Plus, Kasso derides the mainstream media’s reaction to pile of diplomacy left in Helsinki by President Trump. And Carlin looks at social media’s impact on culture.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3528600/3528600_2018-07-23-130800.64kmono.mp3