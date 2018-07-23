× Startup Showcase: Access Network & Labdoor

Saturday on the show host Scott Kitun talks to Mickey Costa of Access Network and Neil Thanedar of Labdoor. Access Network is a decentralized governance structure that incentivizes local growth and the future development of further financial tools. Labdoor is an independent company that tests supplements. They grade and rank products, write reports, and publish information for free, so consumers can confidently buy the best supplements for their health. To invest in Access Network click here, and to invest in Labdoor click here.

Make sure to follow Technori on Facebook and Twitter.