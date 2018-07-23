× Single, Married, Divorced-Episode 10: Love at First Sight, Marriage & Hubba Hubba

This week the Single, Married, Divorced crew discusses love vs. lust at first sight. Also, the people have spoken. Following last week’s poll, Allison has downloaded three dating apps but has she activated them? Tom drops some more married guy knowledge on us that love is hard and we may have discovered one reason why Erik hasn’t walked down the aisle.

Poll Question: Love at first sight. Is that for real?

Question 1: Debit and destination weddings.

App Story: ALLISON DOWNLOADS DATING APPS!

Question 2: Do you need to like all of your spouses friends?