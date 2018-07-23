× Patrick McDonald: Remembering ‘Yellow Submarine’

Patrick McDonald of HollywoodChicago.com stops by to talk about the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ 1968 classic animated feature film, ‘Yellow Submarine.’ In celebration of Yellow Submarine‘s 50th anniversary, the After Hours Film Society will host an exclusive showing of the film on Monday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tivoli Theater– 5021 Highland Ave. in Downers Grove, IL.

Complimentary refreshments and a group discussion will follow the film.

This program serves as a fundraiser for the After Hours Film Society’s Anim8 Student Film Festival.

Special Ticket Pricing Applies: $8 Members | $12 Non-Members.

People can purchase tickets at www.classiccinemas.com

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.