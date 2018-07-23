× On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 7/21/18

This week on On The Road Dane was able to talk with an abundance of guest! During our first hour Dane was joined via phone with Sarah Palya from Classic Car Show to talk about events that will be coming up within the next couple of months. Then he was joined with Greg Elkin from IMSA Racing and Fox sports reporter and NASCAR correspondent Shannon Spake about competing in Ironman. Dane was also joined in-studio with Greg Alonzo with Speakeasy Customs. Later on in the show Dane talked with Portuguese auto raceing driver Joao Barbosa and finally, with Robert and Larry Klairmont from Klairmont Kollections about their vision on how every car has a story.