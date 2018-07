× Object of new R. Kelly song, Jim DeRogatis: There hasn’t “been anything like it in the whole history of music”

Renowned music critic and Sound Opinions co-host, Jim DeRogatis, joins the show, after being lamented by R. Kelly in the singer’s new song, “I Admit.” He explains the process that led to R. Kelly’s acquittal, and he clarifies the charge the artist made against him in that song.