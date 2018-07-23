× No Coast Cinema Ep. 44 | Nat Alder and Connor Wiles, New Trash

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor talk to Nat Alder and Connor Wiles, the two halves of the wholly original filmmaking team New Trash. Combining the low budget, DIY ethos of Grindhouse films with the unhinged creativity of surrealist film, New Trash injects a stunningly artful approach into music video-making.

No Coast learns how New Trash formed, how a filmmaking duo operates in a big city, about their experience making a video for Def Jam Recordings, the underseen potential of the music video format, and what you can accomplish with $200.

Later, the boys invite New Trash to Get Reel on YouTube video essays, Terry Gilliam, James Gunn, and more.

