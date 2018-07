× McDonald’s and Starbucks Spearheading Plastic Cup Alternative Research

Plastic waste around the world has been a major concern to environmentalists and now McDonald’s and Starbucks. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) and Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Chief Executive Magazine and Brandchannel) discussed the news of the two major brands partnering up to offer a one million dollars prize to entrepreneurs who can solve the plastic cup and straw problem.