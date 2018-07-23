× Karen Conti | Full Show 7/22/18

Last night on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen starts off the show by talking with Chicago personal injury lawyer Bob Clifford about the Branson boating accident. Karen always speaks with Illinois Supreme Court Justic Anne Burke about the 50th Anniversary the Special Olympics and her experience throwing the first pitch at the Cubs game on. Later, Karen is joined in studio by Lawyer Jeffery Abood to talk about the ESPY Awards.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

