× It’s a On-Air Donut Party, Motivational Monday, Blackhawks Convention and “Trump Deadpool Game” Kind of Show! | Full Show (July 23)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! It’s a On-Air Donut Party when we welcome on Jon Becker (Social Media and Marketing Events Manager for Stan’s Donuts) and Aaron Del Mar (ASE Founder) to the show to talk about the upcoming Stan’s Donuts 5k sponsored by Adrenaline Special Events. Then, it’s time for Motivational Monday with our good friend, Jen Zanotti! Next, are you revved up for the upcoming Blackhawks Convention? Well, we’ve got host of the Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Scott King to give us some insight. And finally, the “Trump Deadpool Game” is back in full swing with comedian and co-host of “2 Guys 1 Album” podcast, Paul Farahvar!



Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER