BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — The Bears are now four practices into training camp and Hoge & Jahns are here to break down the first few days. What’s up with Danny Trevathan? How is Kevin White looking? And when is Roquan Smith going to show up? The guys discuss it all, and try to explain why Jay Cutler has goats. Listen below!

