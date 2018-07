× ‘Gentleman’ John Battles: “There’s always something to experience when you’re out and about in Chicago”

Musician ‘Gentleman’ John Battles visits with Dave Hoekstra and talks about navigating the art/rockabilly/punk scene in Chicago via Texas, getting inspired by the “little things” found in everyday life – like Harold’s Fried Chicken, finding his own unique sound and falling into the ‘outsider’ artist niche, playing with Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, and more.