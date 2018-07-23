× Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.23.18: Just what the doctor ordered…Wendy is back!

Today on the show, Wendy is back from her vacation to Disneyland, and she tells us all about it. We also had an interesting weekend in baseball. From Josh Hader’s standing ovation to that Cubs fan who ‘stole’ a baseball from a kid. Patrick McDonald of HollywoodChicago.com joins to show to talk about the 50th-anniversary release of The Beatles animated film, ‘Yellow Submarine.’ Plus, Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune stops by to talk about vacation etiquette tips, and he tells us about the great longevity bet.

