Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 7.23.18: C'mon Man!

Today on the bonus hour, Bill is outed by one of our listeners! Yes, Bill has another long-lost celebrity twin. Find out who! They also talked about their favorite bands, In-N-Out Burger, Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffle, and more. Plus, a viral video clip of a Cubs fan ‘stealing’ a baseball from a kid has surfaced. But is this the full story?

