B2B – Ep. 44 Rollin Soles and Oregon Wine

This week on Barrel to Bottle, Rollin Soles is a scientist. An early “flying winemaker,” Rollin gained experience as a fixer at wineries around the world before founding Argyle in Dundee, Oregon. Rollin sits down with Kristen to talk about Oregon’s natural splendor, his no-nonsense approach to winemaking, and his newest project, ROCO Winery. Stick around for customer Q&A, when Kristen and Greg recommend citrusy wines.

