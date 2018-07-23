× Attacking A Law Enforcement Officer May Be Considered A Hate Crime Soon

A few months ago, Utah Senator Orrin Hatch introduced The Protect and Serve Act. This legislation would make it a hate crime to attack a law enforcement officer. Punishment could result in upwards of 10 years in prison. Florida Gulf Coast University Professor of Justice Studies Pamella Seay explains why this bill was introduced and its cons.

For more information about Pamella Seay visit: Pamellaseay.com

Like Pamella Seay on Facebook at: Facebook.com/CCAASeay

Follow Pamella Seay on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Profseay

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine