After Hours with Rick Kogan: The Lady with All the Answers, Classical Profiles: Beethoven Edition, Tribute Concert to Michel Legrand

Tonight on the show, Rick talks in-studio with Phil Potempa about the play “The Lady with All the Answers” which is running from July 12th – August 12th of 2018 at The Theatre at the Center in Munster. Rick also talks with WFMT’s very own Steve Robinson talks to us about his new audio series, Classical Profiles. Last but certainly not least, Laury Shelley talks to us about her upcoming tribute concert to her mentor Michel Legrand as the Jazz Showcase on August 1st.