× White Sox Weekly: Chuck Garfien, Ed Farmer, “That Dude Rick Hahn” & second half expectations

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox Baseball: the guys open up the second half with a discussion on trade value for the Sox pieces that are likely to be moved like James Shields and Joakim Soria; Andy Masur talks about outfield options now that Avi Garcia and Nicky Delmonico are healthy; NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien talks about the ‘Moncada strike zone’ and the possibility of moving Jose Abreu; Harry debuts a new musical tribute to Rick Hahn; Ed Farmer joins the show from the booth in Seattle and more.