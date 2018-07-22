White Sox Weekly: Chuck Garfien, Ed Farmer, “That Dude Rick Hahn” & second half expectations

SEATTLE, WA - JULY 21: Avisail Garcia #26 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates at home after hitting a three run homerun against Felix Hernandez #34 of the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning during their game at Safeco Field on July 21, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox Baseball: the guys open up the second half with a discussion on trade value for the Sox pieces that are likely to be moved like James Shields and Joakim Soria; Andy Masur talks about outfield options now that Avi Garcia and Nicky Delmonico are healthy; NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien talks about the ‘Moncada strike zone’ and the possibility of moving Jose Abreu; Harry debuts a new musical tribute to Rick Hahn; Ed Farmer joins the show from the booth in Seattle and more.