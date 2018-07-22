× WGN Radio Theatre #302: Abbott and Costello “Who’s on First” & Suspense

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on July 21, 2018. For our first episode of the night we have a special presentation of: Abbott and Costello classic "Who's on first". For our final episode of the night we play: "Suspense: The Argyle Album." Starring: Edmond O'Brien; (09-04-47)