WGN Radio Theatre #302: Abbott and Costello “Who’s on First” & Suspense

(L-R) Roger Badesch, Carl Amari & Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on July 21, 2018. For our first episode of the night we have a special presentation of: Abbott and Costello classic “Who’s on first”. For our final episode of the night we play: “Suspense: The Argyle Album.” Starring: Edmond O’Brien; (09-04-47) Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre  