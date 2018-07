× This is History: Corn Flakes invented, Looney Tunes, Chicago Yacht Club’s 110th Race to Mackinaw, and Cigarettes.

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan recap this week in history. This includes Corn Flakes being invented, Looney Tunes cartoons on Saturday mornings, the Chicago Yacht Club’s 110th Race to Mackinaw, and Cigarettes being required to print health warnings.