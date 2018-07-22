× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 7/22/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks with President and CEO of South Shore Hospital, Tim Caveney, to discuss the medicaid shortfall issues and the impact it has on the hospital. Tim touches on the crucial factor the hospital plays in the South Shore area and how vital it is to keep the facilities open as they’re a major employer while also providing much needed medical care to the community.

Next, Rick speaks with David Yepsen, host of Iowa Press, to review President Donald Trump’s week. David and Rick discuss millennial voters and the Democratic Parties on-going energy and anger towards the Trump’s Administration; the changes with taxes and tariffs and the effects it will have on Rural Voters, especially farmers; and much more.

Then, Rick is joined by Greg Baise, the retiring President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. Greg and Rick talk Republican politics and the changes he’s seen over the years, the future of manufacturing in the state of Illinois, and the growing need of the “skilled workforce”.