The Great Outdoors with Charlie Potter 7.22.18 | The Life of Nathaniel P. Reed

This week on The Great Outdoors with Charlie Potter, Charlie looks back on the life of Nathaniel P. Reed, an instrumental figure in environmental policy for decades and a key figure in the creation of the Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act.

In the second half of the show, Charlie touches on the the ongoing debate on whether or not bicycles should finally be allowed in wilderness spaces.